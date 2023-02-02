Anti-encroachment drive pro-people: CS

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Thursday said that the encroached State land was being retrieved from the big vested interests only with the purpose of reverting it back for public use.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking at a meeting of J&K, divisional, and district administration to take stock of the measures being taken to streamline the anti-encroachment drive, Mehta said that these measures were aimed at helping common people.

He said that this land belongs collectively to the masses and retrieved land should be used for the benefit of all of them.