Anti-encroachment drive pro-people: CS

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Thursday said that the encroached State land was being retrieved from the big vested interests only with the purpose of reverting it back for public use.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking at a meeting of J&K, divisional, and district administration to take stock of the measures being taken to streamline the anti-encroachment drive, Mehta said that these measures were aimed at helping common people.
He said that this land belongs collectively to the masses and retrieved land should be used for the benefit of all of them.
The chief secretary said that no person had any legal right to usurp the rights of the commoners.
He said that such measures should be supported by the public as the retrieved land would be used for public utility such as hospitals, schools, play grounds, bus stands, industries, and parking spaces and would accelerate all-round development in J&K.
The chief secretary directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to safeguard the habitations and livelihoods of poor and downtrodden.
He enjoined upon them to develop DPRs for carrying out developmental works on such lands at the earliest so that fruits of these efforts reach the masses.
Mehta said that some people were voluntarily giving up the encroached lands and he had told them to set an example for others and give in writing their testimonies.
The chief secretary also directed the IT Department to create a dedicated portal for reflecting the actual quantum of State, Kacharie, and common land retrieved in all the districts and put it in public domain for their information.
He advised the Revenue Department to carryout Geo-referencing of these public assets so that the same is preserved for the public without ambiguity.