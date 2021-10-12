Anti-militancy operations in Kashmir| It’s standard process based on intelligence: Lt Gen Pandey

“This is a last ditch opportunity for our inimical agents across to ensure they can push terrorists and terrorist groups. We have been getting inputs,” he said. “There have been two infiltration attempts in Uri and Rampur sector which were not only foiled, but they were neutralised and eliminated,” he said.

Lt Gen Pandey said that inputs would keep on coming. “I can assure you that we are absolutely vigilant on the LoC. We will not allow any infiltration to come through. One or two which will come through, will be eliminated with the help of the people of Kashmir inside the Kashmir,” he said.

GOC said that counter infiltration measures were already in place. “I do not think there is a requirement to push in more forces or take out any forces. I have got enough forces to ensure it,” he said.

Lt Gen Pandey said, “I do not think there has been an increase or something. But, yes, there have been civilian killings. Each and every loss is important loss for the families, for the country.”

“I can assure you these are levers that are driven from across the LoC and we have to be very careful to ensure that the communal harmony of the people of the Kashmir valley should not be broken these brutal and condemnable killings,” he added.

Regarding the ongoing Poonch operation, GOC 15 Corps expressed “sincere condolences for the losses” the army suffered yesterday. “This operation is still ongoing. Ultimate sacrifice has been given by the brave soldiers. This is part of a different corps zone,” he said.