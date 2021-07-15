Anti-militancy operations intensified across Kashmir: Police

Srinagar: The anti-militancy operations in Kashmir have been intensified with as many as 22 militants were killed in eight recent encounters in just two weeks. Of the eight encounters, six took place in south Kashmir and one each in Srinagar and north Kashmir.

“There have been very successful operations since January this year. We will continue in the same manner,” a senior police officer told Greater Kashmir. “The operations have been intensified across Kashmir.”

The officer said that after laying of cordon “ample chances” are being given to militants to surrender. “The door for local militants to surrender is open. It involves a lot of restraint on our part during operations and we are willing to do that. If local militants are willing to surrender, our doors are open,” he said, adding that Inspector General of Police, Kashmir has time and again appealed to the local militant to surrender and join the mainstream.