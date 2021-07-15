Anti-militancy operations intensified across Kashmir: Police
Srinagar: The anti-militancy operations in Kashmir have been intensified with as many as 22 militants were killed in eight recent encounters in just two weeks. Of the eight encounters, six took place in south Kashmir and one each in Srinagar and north Kashmir.
“There have been very successful operations since January this year. We will continue in the same manner,” a senior police officer told Greater Kashmir. “The operations have been intensified across Kashmir.”
The officer said that after laying of cordon “ample chances” are being given to militants to surrender. “The door for local militants to surrender is open. It involves a lot of restraint on our part during operations and we are willing to do that. If local militants are willing to surrender, our doors are open,” he said, adding that Inspector General of Police, Kashmir has time and again appealed to the local militant to surrender and join the mainstream.
Giving the details of recent encounters, the officer said on Wednesday three militants including a commander of Lashker-e-Tobia outfit were killed in an encounter in Pulwama district of Southern Kashmir.
On July 10, he said, three LeT militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag. One of them, identified as Lashkar district commander Arif Hajam, that police had said was involved in the killing of Army Havaldar Manzoor Beigh of 162 Territorial Army (TA) on June 6, 2019, he added.
The senior officer said on July 8, four local militants three belonging to Lashkar-e-Toiba and another from Albadar, were killed in two gunfights in south Kashmir–one in Pulwama and another in Kulgam.
On July 7, a top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen Mehraj-ud-Din Halwai alias Ubaid, who was active in militancy since 2012 and was also tech-savvy, was killed in an encounter, he said.
He informed that on July 2, five LeT militants including a Pakistani citizen were killed in a gunfight with troops in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. One of the slain militants was identified as LeT district commander as Nishaz Lone alias Khitab.