Anti-Pak protests in Jammu, Udhampur

Jammu: Protests against Pakistan rocked Jammu and Udhampur districts after the twin blasts with protestors blocking the highway and other roads.
A blast in a bus parked at a bus stand in Udhampur city late Wednesday evening and the second within eight hours sent security agencies in a tizzy as they sounded a high alert, sources said.
In Udhampur, locals came out at three places in the town and held anti-Pakistan protests.
They also burnt an effigy of Pakistan and raised anti-Pakistan slogans.
The protestors demanded enhancement of security in and around the town to foil the designs of the terrorists and create a fear psychosis.
They lashed out at the security agencies for their failure to ensure fool-proof security despite the ongoing Navratri festival and the forthcoming visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 4.
In Jammu city, Shiv Sena, Bajrang Dal, and Dogra Front held anti-Pakistan protests and called for uncovering those who executed the blasts and ensuring their elimination.
They raised anti-Pak slogans and took out protest rallies in the city.
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) also strongly condemned the twin blasts and described these as shocking and highly shameful.