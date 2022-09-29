Anti-Pak protests in Jammu, Udhampur

Jammu: Protests against Pakistan rocked Jammu and Udhampur districts after the twin blasts with protestors blocking the highway and other roads.

A blast in a bus parked at a bus stand in Udhampur city late Wednesday evening and the second within eight hours sent security agencies in a tizzy as they sounded a high alert, sources said.

In Udhampur, locals came out at three places in the town and held anti-Pakistan protests.

They also burnt an effigy of Pakistan and raised anti-Pakistan slogans.