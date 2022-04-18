Any threat in cyberspace impacts our national security: NSA Ajit Doval

New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval said on Monday that any threat in the cyberspace directly impacts the country's social, economic and national security and therefore India must safeguard its cyberspace.

Inaugurating a National Cyber Exercise (NCX) with an aim to train senior management and technical staff of the government on contemporary cyber threats and handling cyber incidents, Doval said that digital revolution is taking place in the country.

He further said that with the launch of a large number of digital services by the government, cyber security remains the foundation of any successful digital transformation and any threat to the digital world may impact the country in many ways.