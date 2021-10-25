Anybody trying to cross LoC will be eliminated: Lt Gen Pandey

Srinagar: General Officer Commanding 15 Corps, Lt General D P Pandey on Monday said that anybody trying to cross Line of Control (LoC) and create disturbance would be eliminated.
“LoC is a vast area, somebody might have infiltrated, he will be neutralized,” Lt Gen Pandey told reporters on the sidelines of a function here. “Anybody, who tries to cross and create disturbance, will be simply eliminated,” he added.
Lt Gen Pandey said that they were assisting J&K Police in anti-terror operations. “We are assisting them,” he said.
Pandey said that across the LoC, every nook and corner could not be safeguarded from infiltration as this was not possible every time. “But we won’t ever let anything happen that will cost the lives of common masses,” he said. “Every country, every state and every community necessarily has a rule of law,” he said. “Our country also has a specified rule of law, based on which only the police and armed forces have the right to own a weapon and the police also gets the right to use that weapon if defence action and safeguard of the public is required.”
Lt Gen Pandey warned, “Those, who kill innocent people won't be spared. If they open fire and kill people. We too say thank you, alvida keh denge. We will send them where they want to go.”
Last week he had said, “This is a last-ditch opportunity for our inimical agents across (the LoC) to ensure that they can push terrorists and terrorist groups. We have been getting inputs. There have been two infiltration attempts in Uri and Rampur sectors, which were not only foiled, but they were neutralised and eliminated.”
“The inputs will keep on coming and I can assure you that we are absolutely vigilant on the LoC. We will not allow any infiltrators to come through. One or two who will come through, will be eliminated with the help of the people of Kashmir inside Kashmir,” he had said.