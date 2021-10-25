Anybody trying to cross LoC will be eliminated: Lt Gen Pandey

Lt Gen Pandey said that they were assisting J&K Police in anti-terror operations. “We are assisting them,” he said.

Pandey said that across the LoC, every nook and corner could not be safeguarded from infiltration as this was not possible every time. “But we won’t ever let anything happen that will cost the lives of common masses,” he said. “Every country, every state and every community necessarily has a rule of law,” he said. “Our country also has a specified rule of law, based on which only the police and armed forces have the right to own a weapon and the police also gets the right to use that weapon if defence action and safeguard of the public is required.”