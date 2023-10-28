Apeeling Apple | Farmers elated at high returns for low-yield

Shopian: Amid a cacophony of sounds, traders from various outstation states are busy buying apples while hundreds of labourers are loading trucks with apple cartons.

This is the scene at Fruit Mandi Shopian.

Since the beginning of the harvesting season, the newly constructed fruit mandi located on the bank of the gurgling Rambiara stream in Aglar village has been witnessing brisk business.

At least more than 100 apple firms from different states of the country are procuring apples from the mandi.

President of Fruit Mandi Shopian, Muhammad Amin Peer told Greater Kashmir that the mandi daily receives 80,000 to 1 lakh apple boxes.

“A fleet of over 80 apple-laden trucks leave for outstation mandis every day,” Peer said.