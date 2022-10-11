Apex committee roadmap assures J&K farmers of best model in entire country: LG

Srinagar: As Jammu and Kashmir became the first union territory to launch Mobile Veterinary Unit scheme, the Centre Tuesday promised extending full support to the J&K government for developing fisheries, animal husbandry, and dairy sectors.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala, and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the ‘A-HELP’ (Accredited Agent for Health and Extension of Livestock Production) programme and Mobile Veterinary Unit scheme in J&K.

Union Minister Rupala, who presided over the launch ceremony, congratulated the J&K government and the people of J&K on the beginning of a new era in Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Healthcare sector and becoming the first union territory to launch the Mobile Veterinary Unit scheme. He said that the ‘A-HELP’ programme and Mobile Veterinary Unit scheme would increase the accessibility of veterinary services at the farmers’ doorsteps while empowering the Pashu Sakhis.

Rupala assured full support from the union ministry to the J&K government for the development and growth of the fisheries, animal husbandry, and dairy sector.

He appealed to the farming community to avail the benefits of the schemes and programmes launched by the Centre under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi aiming at improving the standard of living and their overall welfare.