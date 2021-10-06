APHC condemns Bindroo’s, others killing

Srinagar: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed shock and grief, and strongly condemned the killing of M L Bindroo, leading pharmacist of the valley, and two others who were shot dead yesterday evening.

In a statement here today the APHC said that M L Bindroo had been dedicatedly serving the people of the valley for the last many decades.

“APHC strongly condemns all killings, which are acts of pure violence against fellow humans and humanity,” it said.

“APHC extends its heartfelt condolences and sympathies with the bereaved family of Mr Bindroo and others who have been pushed to perpetual grief at the loss of their dear one,” the statement said.

“APHC once again appeals to the world community to intervene in putting an end to the daily violence and tragic loss of life in Kashmir that is taking a serious toll on its people, by pushing for the resolution of the lingering Kashmir conflict, which is the root cause of all this suffering,” the statement said.