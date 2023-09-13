Apple farmers’ delegation meets LG

Srinagar: A delegation of Apple Farmers Federation met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and submitted a memorandum of demands of apple growers at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar on Wednesday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the delegation of apple farmers led by Apple Farmers’ Federation of India, J&K Committee, President, Zahoor Ahmad Rather called on the LG and apprised him about the issues concerning the apple growers.

The delegation also comprised of the federation’s secretary Abdul Rashid Itoo.

The official spokesman said that the LG gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured them that concerns of the apple growers would be taken care of.

The memorandum read that they wish to bring to the LG’s notice the calamity that awaits the apple growers of J&K this marketing season due to the suspension of the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) by the Centre.

“The MIS played an important role in procuring inferior quality C-grade apples in Kashmir since 2017, when the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) first launched the scheme,” the memorandum read.

It said that this year, the J&K administration had discontinued it for the current marketing season, causing much worry among the growers.