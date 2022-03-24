Appointment of new VCs in J&K Universities as per academic, research credentials: LG

Srinagar: Amid the ongoing process for appointment of new Vice-Chancellor for the University of Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said that the appointment of Vice-Chancellors of J&K Universities has been done purely on the basis of academic and research achievements.

Addressing a symposium at SKICC here, the LG remarked: "The appointment of Vice-Chancellors of J&K Universities has been done purely on the basis of academic and research achievements, the result of which would be visible in the coming days."

The LG has put speculations to rest that any Vice-Chancellor in J&K University would be considered for appointment without having the necessary academic and research credentials.