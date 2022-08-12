Appreciate selfless contribution of all stakeholders for making yatra hassle-free for pilgrims: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday congratulated all the stakeholders involved in the conduct of the Amarnath Yatra that concluded on Friday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing media persons at Raj Bhawan auditorium, the LG said that this year's Amarnath Yatra witnessed 3.65 lakh RFID registered persons performing darshan at Amarnath Cave, which was the highest in the last 5 years.

He said that the number of yatris completing the yatra in the year 2016 was 2,20,490; 2,60,003 in 2017, 2,85,006 in 2018, and 3,43,587 in 2019.

The LG said that despite inclement weather conditions for 20 days out of 44 days, the overall yatra remained satisfactory.

He said that the RAS survey by yatris shows a 93 percent satisfaction rating on various parameters, while 73 percent of the darshans were performed in the first 20 days of the yatra.