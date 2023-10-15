Apprehending infiltration ahead of winter, vigil beefed up along LoC

Srinagar: Apprehending that terrorists would try to infiltrate into Kashmir ahead of winter as the passes get closed due to heavy snowfall, the vigil along the Line of Control (LoC) in the region has been beefed up.

Kashmir experiences heavy snowfall during the winter months, primarily from November to March.

This snowfall is a natural meteorological phenomenon and the snow covers the landscape, making it look like a winter wonderland, and has significant implications for various aspects of life in Kashmir.

Though the three-tier grid along with surveillance equipment on the LoC has made it tougher for infiltrators to sneak into J&K, in June three to five infiltration attempts were made in the Kupwara sector in which 11 foreign infiltrators were killed and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the killed infiltrators.

This year in the frontier district of Kupwara, a total number of nine infiltration bids were foiled and 22 terrorists were killed.

Almost all the bids were foiled by the J&K Police and the Army.

Notably, the infiltration bids were foiled in north Kashmir — in the Uri, Tangdhar, and Machil sectors.

“As winter is around, Pakistan will try to push more terrorists,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, Yougal Manhas told Greater Kashmir.

He said that for one-and-a-half months they would try to sneak in more numbers.