Arch truss bridge in Ganderbal nears completion

Ganderbal: As a major breather for the commuters travelling on the Srinagar-Leh Highway, a two-lane steel arch truss bridge which would be first of its kind arch truss girder bridge in Ganderbal is almost complete and likely to be thrown open for traffic next month.

The unique bridge has come up over nallah Sindh on the Srinagar-Leh Highway near Wayil in Ganderbal district.

The construction of a permanent bridge over the nallah Sindh at Wayil would ease the traffic snarls due to which the commuters are facing inconvenience.

The present single-lane steel bridge over the nallah Sindh near Wayil connecting Srinagar with Ladakh is causing frequent traffic halts.