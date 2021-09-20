Areas where cases are increasing may face lockdown: DC Srinagar

The DC conducted surprise inspection of the market to check the Covid19 compliance by the shopkeepers and the customers. “At some places we found people violating SOPs,” he said.

He urged people to strictly follow Covid19 protocols and wear facemasks.

“Around 50 percent cases are from Srinagar which means Covid19 protocol is breached. I urge people to follow protocol and go for vaccination as well,” he said.

Notably, there are over 80 containment zones in Srinagar out of which around 30 areas were recently declared as active containment zones in view of rising cases.

“Wherever we will find any violation or breach of Covid19 protocol, we will take strict action,” he said.

The DC Srinagar was accompanied by the SSP Srinagar during the inspection. “We observed that Covid Appropriate Behavior is not followed at so many places. We sealed many shops where SOPs were not followed. If people continue to behave like this then we will have to act tough against violators in the coming days,” the DC said.

An official meanwhile said the DC Srinagar sealed around 30 shops and fine of Rs 17000 was collected from Covid19 violators as well.