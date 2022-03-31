Arms Licence Case: ED attaches 16 properties of Govt officials, arms dealers

Jammu: Enforcement Directorate (ED) Jammu has attached properties of various arms dealers and senior bureaucrats of Jammu and Kashmir worth Rs 4.69 crores in the arms license case being investigated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. \

At least 16 properties of IAS and other government officials and arms dealers, agents and brokers namely Rahul Grover, Zumurud Hussain Shah, Syed Adeel Hussain Shah, Syed Akeel Hussain Shah, Abid Hussain Shah worth several crores have been attached under the PMLA, 2002, as per the officials.