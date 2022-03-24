ARMS LICENCE SCAM | ED raids 8 locations in Jammu

Jammu: The sleuths of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday conducted simultaneous raids at 8 locations in Jammu district, which included six arms dealers and two government officials.
The raids were in connection with a money laundering case in the arms licence scam being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in J&K, with regard to the bulk issuance of arms licences to the outsiders without proper verification in violation of government rules in various districts of the Union Territory, officials said.
“The raids were conducted at eight locations in Jammu at the residences and offices of the six arms dealers, a former Deputy Commissioner and then ADC – both government officials had served in Kupwara district and allegedly issued the gun licenses in violation of the rules,” the officials said, while adding that seperate teams conducted simultaneous raids.
The officials said that the official residence of an IAS officer who has already been booked in arms licence scam was also raided in Jammu and a similar raid was conducted at the residence in Talab Tillo of a JKAS officer who was dismissed (forced retired) from the service, recently by the J&K government. He had served as ADC Kupwara District.
These raids were conducted at the residences and offices of the prominent arms dealers at Gandhi Nagar, Miran Sahab, Trikuta Nagar, Nanak Nagar, Jeevan Nagar and other places in Jammu district.
“The raids are still in progress. We have seized some documents which would be scrutinised accordingly to ascertain the link in the money laundering case,” an official told Greater Kashmir, while adding that the raid in some of the locations will continue even during the night.
The official said that they had intelligence inputs following which investigation was initiated.
“With the progress of investigation, we learnt about involvement of several government officials, judicial clerics and arms dealers who were constantly in touch with each other with regard to the issuance of the gun licenses violating government rules,” an official said.
The official said that “these DCs, ADCs and judicial clerics had alleged nexus with the arms dealers in lieu of money. More names of the government officials and arms dealers are under scanner. Our investigation is ongoing and soon such raids would be conducted in the arms scam with regard to the money laundering case.”
Till the filing of this report, the operation was still in progress and raids were being conducted by the ED teams in different locations. Meanwhile, three raids were conducted in Kashmir. The raids were conducted in five government officials’ residences so far both in Jammu and Kashmir regions, as per the officials.