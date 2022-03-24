ARMS LICENCE SCAM | ED raids 8 locations in Jammu

These raids were conducted at the residences and offices of the prominent arms dealers at Gandhi Nagar, Miran Sahab, Trikuta Nagar, Nanak Nagar, Jeevan Nagar and other places in Jammu district.

“The raids are still in progress. We have seized some documents which would be scrutinised accordingly to ascertain the link in the money laundering case,” an official told Greater Kashmir, while adding that the raid in some of the locations will continue even during the night.

The official said that they had intelligence inputs following which investigation was initiated.

“With the progress of investigation, we learnt about involvement of several government officials, judicial clerics and arms dealers who were constantly in touch with each other with regard to the issuance of the gun licenses violating government rules,” an official said.