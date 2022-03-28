Arms licence scam: ED seizes incriminating documents

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said that they had conducted search operations on premises of serving and retired officials and arms dealers across Jammu and Kashmir on March 24 in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to the arms licence case.

Initial estimation of proceeds of crime generated in this case, where arms licences were given to various persons by flouting rules and bribes paid through various means, is to the tune of Rs 40 crore, an ED official said.