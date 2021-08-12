Arms, narcotics recovered near LoC

Kupwara: Security forces Thursday morning recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition and a packet of narcotic drugs along Line of Control (LoC) in Hajitara Tadd village of Karnah Sub Division.

An official said that acting on a specific tip off about smuggling of arms and ammunition, security forces launched a search operation in close proximity to Line of Control.

"During search operation 15 grenades, 5 pistols, 3 detonators, 150 rounds of pistol, 1 packet of narcotics and a plastic bag were recovered near a school," he added.

Police has registered a case and further investigation has been set into motion.

This year in a couple of separate incidents arms, ammunition and narcotics worth crores of rupees have been recovered from the same area of Karnah.