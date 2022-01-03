Arms, narcotics smuggling bid thwarted on IB

Boora said that during its searches of the suspected bag, the BSF troops recovered 3 AK-47 rifles with its 5 magazines, 4 pistols with 7 magazines, 10 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition, 7 rounds of 9 mm Ball, 4 rounds of 7.62 mm and 5 packets of suspected heroin.

“We had credible intelligence inputs about Pak based anti-national elements smuggling attempts to smuggle weapons/ drugs into Indian Territory,” he said.

“Accordingly, the BSF troops were kept on high alert and the area between fencing and the International Border was regularly patrolled,” Boora said.

Lauding the efforts of alert field commanders and BSF troops, he said: “They have foiled a major bid of terrorists to cause damage to the country and compelled them to return (to Pakistan) because of alertness of the troops, as per the situation.”