Arms, narcotics smuggling bid thwarted on IB

Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday claimed to have thwarted a major arms, ammunition and narcotics smuggling bid on Indo-Pak International Border in the Arnia sector.
“Today during the morning hours on zero-line, the BSF patrolling party recovered a bag near International Border containing arms, and ammunition which was to be smuggled into the Indian side and, thus averted a major tragedy,” said Inspector General of BSF, DK Boora while speaking to media at Border out Post, Chamlayal Ramgarh Sector.
Boora said that during its searches of the suspected bag, the BSF troops recovered 3 AK-47 rifles with its 5 magazines, 4 pistols with 7 magazines, 10 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition, 7 rounds of 9 mm Ball, 4 rounds of 7.62 mm and 5 packets of suspected heroin.
“We had credible intelligence inputs about Pak based anti-national elements smuggling attempts to smuggle weapons/ drugs into Indian Territory,” he said.
“Accordingly, the BSF troops were kept on high alert and the area between fencing and the International Border was regularly patrolled,” Boora said.
Lauding the efforts of alert field commanders and BSF troops, he said: “They have foiled a major bid of terrorists to cause damage to the country and compelled them to return (to Pakistan) because of alertness of the troops, as per the situation.”
“Last night, we also gunned down an intruder in Arnia. This might be the reason, they left the bag containing arms, ammunition and returned” said Boora.
Boora said as Republic Day is approaching, “the anti-national activities have increased across the border and this attempt may have happened in this manner to cause some disturbance.”
Replying to a question, he said: “As per intelligence inputs, there was a movement of militants on four locations in the Pakistani side from the last 15 or more days and they wanted to infiltrate. However, their attempts were foiled by the alert troops.”
Pertinently, the IB was put on alert after the killing of an intruder in Arnia’s Border outpost Balley Chak and accordingly searches were launched which finally concluded with the recovery of a bag containing arms and ammunition.