Army, Admin dedicate Kachri Mohalla as sample tourist floating village

The GOC congratulated the efforts of residents of Kachri Mohalla in making the locality a model mohalla and complimented Divisional Commissioner Pandurang K Pole, Vice Chancellor of Lake Conservation and Management Authority and all 15 government departments, which mobilised in support of the initiative.

He further said that the sample of Kachri Mohalla would be replicated in five more mohallas and would gradually spread to include all 55 mohallas. The five mohallas are Akhoon-Kalan, Moti, Bhat, Latti and Kani.

He explained that the UT government had asked 15 departments to invest in the mohallas to include Forest, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Horticulture, Floriculture, Handloom and Handicraft, Skill Development, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Urban Development, Public Works, Power and Jal Shakti.

He exhorted the residents to utilise the opportunity to promote the Sample Floating Village as a tourist destination.