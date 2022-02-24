Army apprehends Bangladeshi national in Baramulla

Srinagar: A Bangladeshi national, presently residing in Kolkata, was apprehended by army in Uri sector of Baramulla district of north Kashmir.
Meanwhile, the police said he was trying to cross the Line of Control (LoC).
Police identified him as Rabiual Islam, son of Muhammad Sami Ulla, resident of Bangladesh, presently living at Bhagwan Jala, Kolkata in West Bengal.
“He was apprehended during the intervening night of February 22 and 23 from Sultan Dhaki area of Uri by army,” a senior police officer told Greater Kashmir.
He said that Rabiual was put through sustained interrogation. “Till now during questioning he told us that he was trying to cross LoC,” the officer said, adding, “He told us he had family in Pakistan.”
“We are trying to ascertain whether the apprehended Bangladeshi resident has any links with the militancy or not. We are trying to know how he reached Sultan Dhaki that close to LoC,” the officer said.