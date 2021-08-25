Army, BSF discuss border management in synergy conference

“The agenda included discussions on operational issue of convergence to further enhance operational efficiency between the Indian Army and BSF. Common issues of training and equipment profile of BSF and challenges of border management were deliberated upon,” Lt Col Anand stated.

“During the wars of 1965, 1971 and Operation Parakram, Indian Army and BSF operated together towards a common purpose of defending our national borders. The same spirit of joint-man-ship and cooperation continues to this day,” it was noted during the conference.

Recently on August 15, Director General Border Security Force (DG-BSF) S S Deswal, during visit to Jammu Frontier too had expressed concern over the fact that drones were being used to drop weapons and smuggle narcotics even on the International Border (IB). However, he had asserted that no challenges were big for the bordering force as it trusted its capability and sincerity in defending nation’s borders.

The Director General had stated that the time was ripe for reviewing the situation. “The desired steps are being taken to counter the evolving threats and the issues, if required, will be flagged at the right quarters,” he said.

Prior to it, on July 24, the BSF had lodged a “very strong protest regarding drone activities by Pakistan authorities in Jammu area” during a Sector Commander level meeting with Pakistan Rangers on the International Border in Suchetgarh area of Jammu district.

“During meeting, the Commanders of both the border guarding forces discussed various issues. The main emphasis by the BSF delegation was on Pak drone activities, terrorist activities by Pakistan from across the border, digging of tunnels by it (Pakistan) and other issues related to border management. A very strong protest was lodged by BSF delegates regarding drone activities by Pakistan authorities in the Jammu area,” PRO BSF had said.