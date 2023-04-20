Army chief Gen Manoj Pande briefs Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed by Army Chief General Manoj Pande on the death of five soldiers in a terrorist attack in Poonch district, defence sources said Thursday.

According to sources, the Army soldiers on the ground were keeping a watch on the situation and taking appropriate action.

Earlier in the day, Army soldiers said that grenades lobbed by terrorists caused fire in an Army truck in Poonch that claimed the lives of five personnel.

The Army statement on the incident said that after terrorists lobbed grenade at the Army vehicle, it erupted in flames.