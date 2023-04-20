Army chief Gen Manoj Pande briefs Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed by Army Chief General Manoj Pande on the death of five soldiers in a terrorist attack in Poonch district, defence sources said Thursday.
According to sources, the Army soldiers on the ground were keeping a watch on the situation and taking appropriate action.
Earlier in the day, Army soldiers said that grenades lobbed by terrorists caused fire in an Army truck in Poonch that claimed the lives of five personnel.
The Army statement on the incident said that after terrorists lobbed grenade at the Army vehicle, it erupted in flames.
“An Army vehicle moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch was fired at by unidentified terrorists today. The vehicle caught fire, due to the likely use of grenades by terrorists," the Army said in its statement.
"Five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles Unit deployed for counter-terrorist operations, in this area, have unfortunately lost their lives in the incident," it said.
Another soldier, who sustained serious injuries, was evacuated immediately and rushed to the Army Hospital at Rajouri. He is currently under treatment.
A search operation has been launched to nab the attackers, the Army said.
Earlier, the Defence PRO said, "Today, at about 3 pm, a vehicle of Indian Army, while moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in Poonch, caught fire. In this tragic incident, five soldiers of the Indian Army lost their lives."