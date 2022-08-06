Army chief Gen Pande visits LoC areas in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri: Amid the prevailing security situation and high alert following intelligence inputs, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande Saturday visited the forward areas on and along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch districts and reviewed the operational preparedness.
Gen Pande was on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to have an overall review of the security situation.
Army, in an official statement, said that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Pande visited forward areas on LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts.
“COAS reviewed the operational preparedness along Line of Control. He also interacted with all ranks and exhorted them to keep working with the same zeal and enthusiasm,” the Army said.
The visit of the Army Chief is taking place at a time when security setup in twin districts is on high alert due to the ongoing Baba Buddha Amarnath Yatra for which elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure its peaceful conduct and also to foil any nefarious design to disturb peace in the border area.
Meanwhile, the officials said that local field commanders and commanding officers briefed the Chief of Army Staff about the situation on LoC and especially in terms of infiltration attempts and level of alertness both in the forward areas as well as on Anti Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) along with hinterland security.
Earlier Gen Pande reached Jammu on Friday and was briefed about the prevailing security situation.
“Gen Pande visited the headquarters of the White Knight Corps (16 Corps) at Nagrota in Jammu on Friday and also visited the Akhnoor sector in Jammu outskirts. He complimented the commanders and troops for their professional standards, operational preparedness, and ability to thwart any threat,” officials said.