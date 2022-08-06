Army chief Gen Pande visits LoC areas in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri: Amid the prevailing security situation and high alert following intelligence inputs, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande Saturday visited the forward areas on and along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch districts and reviewed the operational preparedness.

Gen Pande was on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to have an overall review of the security situation.

Army, in an official statement, said that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Pande visited forward areas on LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

“COAS reviewed the operational preparedness along Line of Control. He also interacted with all ranks and exhorted them to keep working with the same zeal and enthusiasm,” the Army said.