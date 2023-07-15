Army Chief General Manoj Pande concludes 3-day Kashmir tour

Srinagar: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande Saturday concluded his three-day tour to Kashmir, besides visiting forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Baramulla district and Shopian in south Kashmir.

General Manoj Pande arrived in Kashmir Thursday for a three-day visit and on Thursday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan.

The Chief of Army staff and the LG held extensive discussion on various security issues.

GOC-in-C, Northern Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, and GOC 15 Corps, Lt General Rajiv Ghai accompanied the Army chief.

On Friday he held security review meetings at 15 Corps headquarters. During the meeting, the Army chief was briefed about the security situation on the LoC and in the hinterland.

He was also briefed about the anti-infiltration and counter-terrorist operations along the LoC and security of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

During the review, the Army chief expressed his satisfaction and lauded the synergy between different security agencies while dealing with anti-terror operations.

He also lauded the relationship of people with the Army and other security forces. He stressed for stronger bond between the Army and local population.