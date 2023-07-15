Army Chief General Manoj Pande concludes 3-day Kashmir tour

Srinagar: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande Saturday concluded his three-day tour to Kashmir, besides visiting forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Baramulla district and Shopian in south Kashmir.
General Manoj Pande arrived in Kashmir Thursday for a three-day visit and on Thursday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan.
The Chief of Army staff and the LG held extensive discussion on various security issues.
GOC-in-C, Northern Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, and GOC 15 Corps, Lt General Rajiv Ghai accompanied the Army chief.
On Friday he held security review meetings at 15 Corps headquarters. During the meeting, the Army chief was briefed about the security situation on the LoC and in the hinterland.
He was also briefed about the anti-infiltration and counter-terrorist operations along the LoC and security of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.
During the review, the Army chief expressed his satisfaction and lauded the synergy between different security agencies while dealing with anti-terror operations.
He also lauded the relationship of people with the Army and other security forces. He stressed for stronger bond between the Army and local population.
On Saturday, General Manoj Pande was scheduled to visit the LoC in Kupwara. However, the visit was postponed because of bad weather in the areas near the LoC in Kupwara.
Accompanied by GoC-in-Chief Northern Command, Lt Gen Upendera Dwivedi and GoC 15 Corps, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, the Army chief later visited Rampur in Uri sector and met the troops.
During the visit he was briefed about the security situation along the LoC in Uri sector.
He lauded the troops for their alertness along the LoC.
The Army tweeted pictures from his visit and interaction with troops deployed in the forward areas in the Uri sector.
"General Manoj Pande COAS visited forward areas along the Line of Control to review the operational preparedness. COAS was briefed by commanders on ground about the anti-infiltration grid," the Army tweeted. "General Manoj Pande COAS also interacted with troops deployed in the forward areas and lauded them."
After Uri, General Manoj Pande visited Shopian based 12 Sector RR and met the troops.
He was briefed about the prevailing situation in south Kashmir by GOC Victor Force Major General Balbir Singh in presence of the GOC-in-C Northern Command and GOC 15 Corps.
Later, the Army chief flew back to New Delhi after completing his three-day Kashmir tour.