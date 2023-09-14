Army Chief, Naval Chief, Chinar Corps pay tributes to fallen officers

Srinagar: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, and the Chinar Corps Thursday paid rich tributes to the three officers who were killed during an anti-terror operation in Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday.

The Commanding Officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonack of 19 RR, and DSP Muhammad Hamayun Muzamil Bhat of J&K Police were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Gadole area of Kokernag in Anantnag on Wednesday.

The COAS has termed it a supreme sacrifice and expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

“General Manoj Pande #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy salute the supreme sacrifice of Col Manpreet Singh, Maj Aashish Dhonchak and DySP Humayun Muzamil Bhat @JmuKmrPolice who laid down their lives as per highest traditions while fighting the terrorists in #Anantnag and express heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” ADG PI-INDIAN ARMY posted on X.