Army Chief offers condolences to kin of 9 soldiers

New Delhi: Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Sunday expressed grief over the death of 9 soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) in a road accident in Leh on Saturday, and offered his condolences to the bereaved families, officials said.

A post on the Indian Army official handle on X, formerly Twitter, read, "General Manoj Pande #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy express profound grief on the loss of nine #Bravehearts in a tragic and unfortunate road accident in #Ladakh and extend deepest condolences to the bereaved families."