Army chief visits LoC, hinterland in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri: Amid ongoing high security alert and multiple anti-militancy operations, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General M M Naravane on Tuesday visited the Line of Control (LoC) as well as hinterland areas of Poonch and Rajouri and reviewed operational preparedness.

Accompanied by other senior commanders of the army, General Naravane visited forward areas of White Knight Corps.

“He undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation along the Line of Control,” said the army in an official statement.

“COAS was briefed by commanders on the ground about the present situation and ongoing counter-infiltration operations,” it added.

The official sources on the other hand said that Chief of Army Staff had a first-hand review of operational preparedness and ongoing anti-militancy operation and encounter in Rajouri and Poonch. He also took stock of the situation at the Bhata Dhurian encounter site.