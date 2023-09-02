Army chief visits Rajouri

Rajouri: Amid heightened security arrangements and challenges in view of multiple terror incidents in the last two years, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Manoj Pande visited the Rajouri sector.

His visit comes just a day after Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited areas of Poonch to review the security situation.

As per the Army, General Pande visited and reviewed the situation along the forward areas in Rajouri sector.

General Pande said the commanders on the ground briefed him about the operational preparedness and prevailing security situation.

The security situation in Rajouri and Poonch districts as well as parts of Reasi, both on the LoC and the hinterland, is in the highest state of alertness after a number of infiltration bids on the LoC in the last couple of months as well as terror incidents in the hinterland.