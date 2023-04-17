Army Commanders' Conference starts

New Delhi: The first Army Commanders' Conference (ACC) of 2023 started on Monday. During the conference, former Indian Ambassador to China, Vijay Gokhale, will give a talk on the future contours of India-China relations.

The ACC is being held from April 17 to 21, which, for the first time, will be conducted in hybrid format.

The conference of Army Commanders is held twice a year.

The Army Commanders and senior officers are attending the meeting virtually on the first day.