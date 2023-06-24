Army completes deployment on Baltal route, sanitises peaks

Ganderbal: After south Kashmir, Army has completed deployment of its troops at Baltal route for the annual Amarnath Yatra here in Ganderbal district and established Communication Dets at both the tracks.
Amarnath Yatra, the 62-day-long annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine located at a height of 13,000 feet in south Kashmir, is all set to commence on July 1 and will go on till August 31.
The yatra is undertaken by hundreds of thousands of devotees each year.
“Deployment along the Baltal route has been completed,” a senior Army official said.
He said peaks around the route had been sensitised and observation posts set up.
Sharifabad-based Kilo Force supervises the Baltal route and usually 34 Assam Rifles troops from other units are deployed.
On Thursday, Air Officer Commanding of the Indian Air Force also visited Baltal route and was briefed by senior officers.
“AOC, J&K visited #Baltal axis of #AmarnathYatra2023 today and was briefed on the arrangements in place for smooth conduct of #Yatra2023 and coordination for disaster management mechanism was carried out,” Chinar Corps said in a social media post.
Based on the experiences of the cloudburst during the Amarnath Yatra 2022, civil rescue teams and avalanche rescue teams have to be deployed en-route systematically to mitigate any kind of disaster.
Earthmovers would also be placed at the Amarnath cave shrine and multiple locations en-route for emergencies.
Baltal route is a bit difficult considering the weather conditions and region’s terrain. This route also has only a few ponies available and yatris mostly opt for ‘Dandies’.
The Baltal route starts from Baltal to Domali. The distance is around 2 km. There is another 6 km trek to Barari and afterward, 4 km more to Sangam. This leaves only 2 km to reach the final destination, the Amarnath Cave.
This is said to be the shorter route and the road trip only takes a day or two to complete (round trip).
The distance from Baltal to Amarnath cave shrine is about 14 km, which is covered by a trek.
The Army has also established Communication Dets at both south Kashmir and central Kashmir routes.
These Dets have been established by Chinar Signallers to provide seamless communication round the clock.
A senior Army official said that the Army would provide environmental security to secure all the approaches to the yatra, including both the Chandanwari and Baltal routes.
He said aerial surveillance of the route had been started.
Last week GOC-in-Chief Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited the yatra route and was briefed about the overall security for the annual yatra.
GOC 15 Corps, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, outgoing GOC Victor Force, and GOC Kilo Force, besides commanders on ground accompanied him.
The Northern Army Commander had appreciated the good work of all agencies and the synergy between them.
He complimented them for their proactive action and exhorted them to meet future challenges.