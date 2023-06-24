Army completes deployment on Baltal route, sanitises peaks

Ganderbal: After south Kashmir, Army has completed deployment of its troops at Baltal route for the annual Amarnath Yatra here in Ganderbal district and established Communication Dets at both the tracks.

Amarnath Yatra, the 62-day-long annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine located at a height of 13,000 feet in south Kashmir, is all set to commence on July 1 and will go on till August 31.

The yatra is undertaken by hundreds of thousands of devotees each year.

“Deployment along the Baltal route has been completed,” a senior Army official said.

He said peaks around the route had been sensitised and observation posts set up.

Sharifabad-based Kilo Force supervises the Baltal route and usually 34 Assam Rifles troops from other units are deployed.

On Thursday, Air Officer Commanding of the Indian Air Force also visited Baltal route and was briefed by senior officers.

“AOC, J&K visited #Baltal axis of #AmarnathYatra2023 today and was briefed on the arrangements in place for smooth conduct of #Yatra2023 and coordination for disaster management mechanism was carried out,” Chinar Corps said in a social media post.