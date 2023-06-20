Army completes deployments along yatra route in south Kashmir

Srinagar: While all out efforts are underway to clear the Amarnath Yatra track at Mahagunas Top, the Army has completed its deployments for about 50-km long route of the yatra from Pahalgam side of Anantnag district in south Kashmir.

The route map for the yatra from south Kashmir’s Anantnag district starts from Pahalgam, then to Chandanwadi-Pissu Top-Zoji Bal-Naga Koti-Sheshnag-Warbal-Mahagunas Top-Pabibal-Panchtarni-Sangam-Amarnath cave shrine.

The base camp for Amarnath Yatra is at Pahalgam to Chandanwari.

This distance is approximately 16 km. Then from Chandanwari, a 13-km trek takes yatris to Sheshnag and a further 4.6 km trek to Panchtarni. From there, a 2-km walk takes yatris to the Amarnath cave shrine.

“The deployment along the route has almost been completed by the Army,” a senior Army officer posted in south Kashmir said.

He said that the peaks and forest areas along the route were being sensitised and observation points were being established.

The senior officer said that the track was almost clear.