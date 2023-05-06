Army grounds ALH Dhruv chopper fleet after Kishtwar crash

New Delhi: Amid ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the Jammu and Kashmir sector, the Indian Army has grounded its fleet of ALH Dhruv choppers in view of the May 4 crash in Kishtwar where one soldier was killed.

This is the second time in the last two months that the chopper fleet has been grounded for checks. The first crash took place in Mumbai in March when a Navy chopper had ditched after performing VVIP duties.

Another accident happened in Kochi in April when a Coast Guard helicopter during trials made a crash landing.