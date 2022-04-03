Army launches search operation near LoC in Poonch

Rajouri: An anti-militancy operation was launched by the Army in area along Line of Control in Poonch sector, while as some suspected material had been reportedly recovered on Sunday evening.
As per officials, Army troops zeroed in over some area on LoC in Poonch sector, after which an operation has been launched that started on Sunday evening and continued till late night.
The officials said that searches were going on in the area. "Some suspected material has been spotted there and operation is going on," said officials.