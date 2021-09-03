Army man dies of cardiac arrest on LoC in Rajouri

Rajouri: An army Havildar on Friday died of cardiac arrest, while performing his duties on the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

The deceased was identified as Havildar G Lakhpati of Madras regiment. He was deployed in the Jhanger LoC sector of Nowshera.

Officials said that the deceased was performing his duties when he fell unconscious and was rushed to a nearby medical facility but he died there. Police said to have started legal proceedings into the matter.