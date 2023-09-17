Army man kills colleague, injures another in 'accidental' firing in Bandipora

Bandipora: A soldier of the Indian Army’s 14 RR, shot and killed his fellow soldier and injured another in an accidental firing incident in Bandipora district of north Kashmir on Sunday, Police said.

The police in a statement on X said, "There has been an accidental discharge of a weapon resulting in a casualty and an injury to Army personnel."

The Police said that the accused Army personnel had been detained.

“Necessary legal action has been initiated,” the Police said.

The Police have not revealed the identity of the victims or the accused, however, as per the local sources, the incident occurred at Bapura camp late in the night and the sound of several gunshots woke them up.

The injured Army personnel were immediately shifted to District Hospital Bandipora where doctors declared one of the Army personnel dead on arrival.

The injured soldier is said to be in a stable condition.