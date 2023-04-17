Army paves way for border tourism with Kaman Post opening

“Visitors are now allowed to visit the post by submitting their Aadhaar card to the concerned authorities before heading towards the LoC. However, visitors are allowed to visit the post only during daytime to preserve the sensitivity of the area,” the Army official said.

The Army has given the post a complete facelift, upgrading and renovating the site to make it more alluring and attractive to tourists.

The revamped Kaman Post is not only rich in military history, but also offers an opportunity to walk on the ‘Veer Path’ as the Army has erected the posters of the Army personnel who were killed in the line of duty.

The slogans of strength painted on the walls around the post depict the Army's unflinching determination to fight against any enemy and ensure the prosperity of the people on this side of the LoC.

Giving a ray of hope for safe and secure life to people, the Army has also displayed a slogan of strength on the walls around the Kaman Post which reads: “In the darkest hour when the enemies come, call on me brother and we will fight them together.”

While the Kaman Post has already started to witness a footfall of visitors, the Army is planning to organise school trips to the Kaman Post to instill a sense of patriotism in the young minds of India.

“When the school children will see the Veer Path, it will give them a feeling of patriotism after reading about the history of Army officers who laid down their lives for the country," the Army official said.

The student trips are likely to commence after Eid-ul-Fitr.

The initiative of the Indian Army to promote the Kaman Post as a tourist destination has raised expectations of the locals that this move will pave the way for the promotion of border tourism by exploring other adjacent areas of the Uri sector.