Army paves way for border tourism with Kaman Post opening

Srinagar: The Kaman Post, also known as the Bridge of Peace, situated along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Baramulla district, is finally open for tourists and common people, marking a significant moment of peace and tranquility in the region.
After years of being out of bounds for the commoners, the Army has taken a step towards promoting the historic post as a tourist destination, an initiative made possible due to the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan last year.
“There has been no ceasefire violation on the LoC for a long time now so this is the right time to promote the Kaman Post as a tourist spot,” a top Army official said.
During the previous years, the Kaman Post at LoC, also known as the Bridge of Peace, was out of bounds for commoners and only top security officials of Police and Army besides the bureaucrats would have access to the spot.
Rarely, a commoner was allowed to have a glimpse of the post, that too after following a hectic process to get the permission from the concerned authorities.
“Visitors are now allowed to visit the post by submitting their Aadhaar card to the concerned authorities before heading towards the LoC. However, visitors are allowed to visit the post only during daytime to preserve the sensitivity of the area,” the Army official said.
The Army has given the post a complete facelift, upgrading and renovating the site to make it more alluring and attractive to tourists.
The revamped Kaman Post is not only rich in military history, but also offers an opportunity to walk on the ‘Veer Path’ as the Army has erected the posters of the Army personnel who were killed in the line of duty.
The slogans of strength painted on the walls around the post depict the Army's unflinching determination to fight against any enemy and ensure the prosperity of the people on this side of the LoC.
Giving a ray of hope for safe and secure life to people, the Army has also displayed a slogan of strength on the walls around the Kaman Post which reads: “In the darkest hour when the enemies come, call on me brother and we will fight them together.”
While the Kaman Post has already started to witness a footfall of visitors, the Army is planning to organise school trips to the Kaman Post to instill a sense of patriotism in the young minds of India.
“When the school children will see the Veer Path, it will give them a feeling of patriotism after reading about the history of Army officers who laid down their lives for the country," the Army official said.
The student trips are likely to commence after Eid-ul-Fitr.
The initiative of the Indian Army to promote the Kaman Post as a tourist destination has raised expectations of the locals that this move will pave the way for the promotion of border tourism by exploring other adjacent areas of the Uri sector.
“Obviously, the promotion of Kaman Post will bring the entire Uri sector on the tourism map and all the areas with potential of border tourism will be developed and explored by the people as well,” the Army official said.
The locals have demanded promotion of shrines named after Baba Qazi Nag and Baba Fareed, along with areas like Chotali, Limber, and Bosnian.
“These areas should be promoted as border tourism has a vast scope in these areas,” said Muhammad Ismail, a local from Uri.
The Army official said that the opening of Kaman Post to the public is an embodiment of peace, symbolising hope and prosperity for the people of Uri.
“The breathtaking beauty of the area coupled with the rich history of the Indian Army will undoubtedly leave an indelible impression on visitors, making it a must-visit destination for all tourists,” he said.