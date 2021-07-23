Army recovers communication devises in Rajouri village

Rajouri: Army on Friday claimed to have recovered two communication devises suspected to be of militants from Lamberi village of Nowshera in Rajouri.

One bullet of AK assault rifle has also been recovered during operation in the area.

Officials said that on the basis of specific information regarding spotting of a suspicious packet found lying in bushes of Lamberi village of Nowshera sub division, the Kalakote and the Kalal based Rashtriya Rifles launched searches in Lamberi village during which the packet was traced.

“Two radio sets, one round of AK-47 have been recovered from the suspicious packet,” the officials of army said.

They informed that after information regarding this packet was received, it was suspected to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) but later no explosive was found but two radio sets and one bullet have been recovered.