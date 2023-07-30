Army soldier goes missing in Kulgam; massive hunt launched

Srinagar: A massive search operation is underway in Kulgam district of south Kashmir to locate the on-leave soldier who went missing Saturday evening. Meanwhile, Police have started investigations.
The missing soldier’s worried mother has released an emotional video appealing for his safe release.
The disappearance of the Army soldier has triggered a joint search operation by the J&K Police, the Army, and the paramilitary forces.
Rifleman Javed Ahmad Wani, 25, son of Muhammad Ayub of Asthal village of Kulgam belongs to Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) regiment.
Wani is posted in Ladakh and had come home on leave around Eid.
He had to return and join duty on Sunday.
“Around 6:30 pm on Saturday, he stepped out to buy some items from Chowalgam market,” official sources said. “He was driving a car (JK18B 7201).”
They said that when he did not return till 9 pm, his family members started looking for him.
The car was found near the market with bloodstains.
A massive search operation launched by 9 Rashtriya Rifles of the Army, Police, and CRPF is underway at some places to rescue the missing soldier.
Meanwhile, the soldier’s mother has appealed to the abductors to release her son and has put out a video statement.
"Please forgive us. Release my son, release my Javed. Please release him," the soldier's grieving mother was heard saying in the video.
“My son was posted in Ladakh. He had come home just after Eid and was supposed to join back duty on Sunday,” his father Muhammad Ayub Wani said. “He had stepped out last evening to buy some stuff from the market. He was stopped by some people and kidnapped. I appeal to them to please release my son.”
Police have registered a case and taken up investigations.
“We are ascertaining things and an operation to locate him is underway,” a senior Police officer from south Kashmir told Greater Kashmir. “We are looking at different angles and things will be clear soon.”
In the past, some soldiers at home on leave had been abducted and killed by terrorists in Kashmir, particularly in south Kashmir.
Last year, the banned Lashkar-e-Toiba terror outfit abducted and killed an Army soldier, Sameer Ahmad Malla, whose body was found in an orchard in Budgam district.
The last call made by Malla, a Territorial Army soldier attached with the JAKLI, to his mother was also done when he was being held in captivity by the Lashkar-e-Toiba led by Yusuf Kantoo.