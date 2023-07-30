Army soldier goes missing in Kulgam; massive hunt launched

Srinagar: A massive search operation is underway in Kulgam district of south Kashmir to locate the on-leave soldier who went missing Saturday evening. Meanwhile, Police have started investigations.

The missing soldier’s worried mother has released an emotional video appealing for his safe release.

The disappearance of the Army soldier has triggered a joint search operation by the J&K Police, the Army, and the paramilitary forces.

Rifleman Javed Ahmad Wani, 25, son of Muhammad Ayub of Asthal village of Kulgam belongs to Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) regiment.

Wani is posted in Ladakh and had come home on leave around Eid.

He had to return and join duty on Sunday.