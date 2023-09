Rajouri: An army soldier was injured in an anti-personnel landmine explosion that took place in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district on Wednesday.

The explosion, official sources said, took place due to “inadvertent stepping over by the soldier.”

They said that the injured soldier (Lance Naik) received injuries and was taken to army medical facility from where he was evacuated to Command Hospital Udhampur.

Injured soldier was stated to be out of danger.