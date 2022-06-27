Arrangements at Jammu Yatri Niwas reviewed | LG stresses for stakeholders’ collective efforts for smooth Yatra

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is chairman of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), on Monday visited Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar and reviewed arrangements for pilgrims.
He called for collective efforts of all stakeholders and inter-departmental synergy to ensure best arrangements and smooth conduct of Yatra.
LG Sinha directed the concerned officials to ensure health facilities, adequate number of doctors, nursing staff, sanitation staff, duty officers on the Yatra routes.
Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor was briefed by concerned officers regarding the facilities along the Yatra route, besides the arrangements with regard to water, power supply, sewage disposal, food and RFID counters at the Yatri Niwas.
As notified earlier, the yatra will commence on the Baltal and Chandanwari routes simultaneously from June 30. Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Avny Lavasa, Deputy Commissioner Jammu; Rahul Yadav, Commissioner, JMC and senior officials from the civil administration and police accompanied the Lieutenant Governor.