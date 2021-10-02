Article 370 abrogation changed system of governance only: Mohan Bhagwat RSS Chief

Jammu: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday stated that the abrogation of Article 370 changed only the system of governance so far, however, the mindset or the perceptions, (which evolved around it) continued to persist.

Bhagwat was addressing a gathering of intellectuals, members of the civil society and prominent citizens of Jammu particularly those who remained associated with Sangh in the past or were still part of it, in a seminar at General Zorawar Singh auditorium of Jammu University.

“370 Hata...Vyavstha Mein Parivartan Aaya...Jo Uddeshya Hai Vastu-Sthiti Hai Prakriti Hai Vyavstha Uske Anukul Honi Chahiye...(only the system changed following abrogation of Article 370. System should commensurate with the objective and situation..). It was not so hence many struggled in the past under the stewardship of Praja Parishad. That objective has been achieved. We’ve seen that happening. My ongoing visit is happening post- Art 370 abrogation. I could experience the feeling of rejoice,” he said.

In the same breath, he asserted that just “change in system” was not enough as those running the system of governance came from the same society. “The mindset and perceptions of persons formed the index of society. That is why there is a quote in English – ‘People get the government they deserve.’ Isliye Jaise Hum Hain Waise Hamaarey Neta....(..... the leaders speak the mind of people).... Hence in a democratic set up, it is not unusual to have a spate of allegations and counter-allegations. One should not object to it.....as far as it remains within limits. To have a society that commensurate with our dreams, aspirations, we need to remain committed to our objective. We’ll have to overcome obstacles; hollow slogans and our petty interests,” he said.