Article 370 abrogation changed system of governance only: Mohan Bhagwat RSS Chief

Jammu: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday stated that the abrogation of Article 370 changed only the system of governance so far, however, the mindset or the perceptions, (which evolved around it) continued to persist.
Bhagwat was addressing a gathering of intellectuals, members of the civil society and prominent citizens of Jammu particularly those who remained associated with Sangh in the past or were still part of it, in a seminar at General Zorawar Singh auditorium of Jammu University.
“370 Hata...Vyavstha Mein Parivartan Aaya...Jo Uddeshya Hai Vastu-Sthiti Hai Prakriti Hai Vyavstha Uske Anukul Honi Chahiye...(only the system changed following abrogation of Article 370. System should commensurate with the objective and situation..). It was not so hence many struggled in the past under the stewardship of Praja Parishad. That objective has been achieved. We’ve seen that happening. My ongoing visit is happening post- Art 370 abrogation. I could experience the feeling of rejoice,” he said.
In the same breath, he asserted that just “change in system” was not enough as those running the system of governance came from the same society. “The mindset and perceptions of persons formed the index of society. That is why there is a quote in English – ‘People get the government they deserve.’ Isliye Jaise Hum Hain Waise Hamaarey Neta....(..... the leaders speak the mind of people).... Hence in a democratic set up, it is not unusual to have a spate of allegations and counter-allegations. One should not object to it.....as far as it remains within limits. To have a society that commensurate with our dreams, aspirations, we need to remain committed to our objective. We’ll have to overcome obstacles; hollow slogans and our petty interests,” he said.
“Situation will change with the change in mindset. We say- we’ve become one (the whole of India). But that the feel of emotional integration has yet to seep in here (in J&K). We’ll have to work on that. It will happen when the people will learn and decide to share. ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ feel has yet to be imbibed here. We can retain distinct identities yet within the framework of India – a nation-state, not beyond it,” he added.
RSS chief stated, “Contrary to the contemporary popular phrase of “Unity in diversity”, our ideology had its genesis in the concept of “Diversities of Unity.” Irrespective of our religions, castes, creed, all Indians are united by a cultural affinity. Nowadays clashes are happening because of growing extremism, radicalism, arrogance and a feel of superiority vis-a-vis others.
Bhagwat refrained from courting any controversy by raking up any direct issue or mentioning anyone’s name. However, hints were too evident to ignore that he covertly aimed at opposition (read Congress, NC, PDP) party politicians who were trying to strike the chord with people of J&K by raking up issue of “loss of jobs, land, business” following abrogation move.
Indirectly, he also tried to address issues being raised by different sections of the society in Jammu including Chamber, whose recent ‘Bandh call’ and overwhelming response to it, created a trepidation in the ruling clique. Yet here again, there was no direct references, leaving a good scope for inferences.
Maintaining momentum, he averred, “Vyavsatha Bananay Mein Bahut Adhik Log Chahiye...Par Bigadaney Ke Liye Bahut Thodey Log Chahiye....(Innumerable people toil hard to put a system in place...however just a handful of people can demolish it...).”
Obliquely responding to the “voices seeking restoration of Article 370”, RSS chief, though did not name anyone yet he minced no words in stating whatever was gone - was gone forever and for good and “now is the time to move forward.”
Rest of his address mainly focussed on “glorious past of India, Indian democracy and the system of governance.”
Dr Gautam Mengi, Seh Prant Sanghchalak and Sita Ram Vyas, Uttar Kshtra Sangchalak accompanied Dr Bhagwat on the dais
On September 30, he had reached Jammu on a four-day visit. This was his first visit, following the abrogation of Article 370 and disintegration of J&K to two Union Territories (UTs). Bhagwat had last visited J&K in 2016. During first two days of his visit, he interacted with the senior functionaries of the organisation in in-house meetings where he took stock of the situation in J&K. He also interacted with volunteers, functionaries to get a first-hand account of activities of Sangh, projects initiated by it in J&K.
Earlier on Friday during deliberations with Pracharaks on various aspects especially working of the Sangh in the Union Territory, RSS chief asserted that the Sangh “must set an example for others by creating a peaceful society that takes everyone along.”
In this connection, he also stressed setting up a network of ‘shakhas’ across Jammu and Kashmir to inculcate patriotism among people and spread organisation’s work in new areas. “We have to expand our work in scope and make it more organized,” he said. The Sarsanghchalak also reviewed various projects initiated by the J-K RSS for the development of villages and rural economy, the spokesman said. Tomorrow, he is scheduled to address RSS activists across J&K through video conferencing.