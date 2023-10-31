Article 370 demolition made people in Kashmir to live freely: PM Modi

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday stated that the strength of unity and unified efforts helped demolish the “wall of Article 370, which stood between Kashmir and the rest of country”, thus allowing people there to “breathe free air”.

He was addressing the gathering in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebration event in Kevadia, Gujarat after paying homage to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity on his birth anniversary.

Highlighting the power of ‘Sabka Prayas’ (unified efforts), the Prime Minister mentioned the abrogation of Article 370 and said, “Who would have thought that Kashmir could ever be free from Article 370? Today the wall of Article 370 that was standing between Kashmir and the rest of the country has been demolished and this must have pleased Sardar Sahab, wherever he is. He would be blessing us all.”

“Today my brothers and sisters in Kashmir have come out of the shadow of terrorism and have been breathing in free air. They are living a free life and contributing to the progress of the country,” PM Modi said.

He pointed out that the largest hurdle in the development journey of India was the politics of appeasement.

“It has been witnessed for the last several decades that those indulging in appeasement politics also turn a blind eye towards terrorism and stand with the enemies of humanity,” the PM said and warned against such thinking which endangered the unity of the country.

About the ongoing and upcoming elections, he cautioned against the “faction which was devoid of positive politics and indulging in anti-social and anti-national activities.”

“We have to always continue our efforts to maintain the unity of the country to achieve the goal of a developed India. Whatever field we are in, we have to give our 100 percent in it. This is the only way to give a better future to the coming generations,” the PM added.

Earlier, he witnessed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade comprising contingents from BSF and various state police, a daredevil show by all women CRPF Bikers, a women pipe band of BSF, a choreographed programme by Gujarat women police, a special NCC show, school bands display, fly past by Indian Air Force, showcasing of the economic viability of vibrant villages, among others.

PM Modi remarked that Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrated the strength of the unity of India’s youth and its warriors.

“In a way, I can witness the form of mini-India,” he emphasised.

The PM underlined that even though the languages, states and traditions were different, every person in the country was weaved in the strong thread of unity.

“The beads are plenty, but the garland is one. Even though we are diverse, we are united,” he said.

Just like August 15 and January 26 are recognised as Independence and Republic days, the PM emphasised that October 31 “has become a festival of unity throughout the nation.”