Article 370 demolition made people in Kashmir to live freely: PM Modi

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday stated that the strength of unity and unified efforts helped demolish the “wall of Article 370, which stood between Kashmir and the rest of country”, thus allowing people there to “breathe free air”.
He was addressing the gathering in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebration event in Kevadia, Gujarat after paying homage to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity on his birth anniversary.
Highlighting the power of ‘Sabka Prayas’ (unified efforts), the Prime Minister mentioned the abrogation of Article 370 and said, “Who would have thought that Kashmir could ever be free from Article 370? Today the wall of Article 370 that was standing between Kashmir and the rest of the country has been demolished and this must have pleased Sardar Sahab, wherever he is. He would be blessing us all.”
“Today my brothers and sisters in Kashmir have come out of the shadow of terrorism and have been breathing in free air. They are living a free life and contributing to the progress of the country,” PM Modi said.
He pointed out that the largest hurdle in the development journey of India was the politics of appeasement.
“It has been witnessed for the last several decades that those indulging in appeasement politics also turn a blind eye towards terrorism and stand with the enemies of humanity,” the PM said and warned against such thinking which endangered the unity of the country.
About the ongoing and upcoming elections, he cautioned against the “faction which was devoid of positive politics and indulging in anti-social and anti-national activities.”
“We have to always continue our efforts to maintain the unity of the country to achieve the goal of a developed India. Whatever field we are in, we have to give our 100 percent in it. This is the only way to give a better future to the coming generations,” the PM added.
Earlier, he witnessed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade comprising contingents from BSF and various state police, a daredevil show by all women CRPF Bikers, a women pipe band of BSF, a choreographed programme by Gujarat women police, a special NCC show, school bands display, fly past by Indian Air Force, showcasing of the economic viability of vibrant villages, among others.
PM Modi remarked that Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrated the strength of the unity of India’s youth and its warriors.
“In a way, I can witness the form of mini-India,” he emphasised.
The PM underlined that even though the languages, states and traditions were different, every person in the country was weaved in the strong thread of unity.
“The beads are plenty, but the garland is one. Even though we are diverse, we are united,” he said.
Just like August 15 and January 26 are recognised as Independence and Republic days, the PM emphasised that October 31 “has become a festival of unity throughout the nation.”
“The Statue of Unity represents the ideals of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,” he remarked.
The PM noted the contributions of the citizens in the construction of the statue and gave examples of farmers who donated their tools.
He also mentioned the amalgamation of soil from different parts of India for the construction of the Wall of Unity.
PM Modi reiterated that the next 25 years were the most important 25 years of this century for the nation as India was to turn into a prosperous and developed country during this period.
He called for the same spirit of dedication for the country that was witnessed in the 25 years just before the Independence.
The PM noted the growing profile of India in the world.
“We feel proud as we are taking the stature of the biggest democracy to a new height,” he said.
PM Modi mentioned India's robust position in security, economy, science, indigenous defence production, and global corporate leadership being provided by Indians in key global companies and sports.
Referring to the pledge of moving forward and abandoning the mentality of slavery, he said that India is growing as well as preserving its heritage.”
The PM mentioned the removal of colonial insignia from the Navy Flag, weeding out unnecessary laws from colonial times, the IPC being replaced and the Netaji statue adorning India Gate replacing colonial representatives.
Continuing with the long pending issues, he also mentioned Sardar Sarovar Dam which was pending for 5-6 decades but was completed in the last few years.
The PM cited the transformation of Kevadia - Ekta Nagar as an example of Sankalp se Siddhi.
“Today Ekta Nagar is recognized as a global green city,” he said.
PM Modi said, “Today, the entire world acknowledges the unwavering determination of India and the courage and resilience of its people.”
While the world is taking inspiration from that, he cautioned against some trends.
Throwing light upon the geopolitical instability in the world of today, the PM highlighted the crumbling economies of multiple nations after the COVID pandemic where inflation and unemployment were at their peaks in the last 30-40 years.
Under such circumstances, the PM emphasised that India was continuously moving forward while creating new records and measures.
He said that the positive impact of the policies and decisions taken by the government in the last 9 years could be witnessed today.
PM Modi informed that more than 13.5 crore Indians have come out of poverty in the last 5 years alone. Urging the citizens to maintain stability in the country, he said that the efforts of 140 crore citizens that have brought India on the path of development should not go to waste.
“We must keep an eye on the future and continue our resolve to accomplish national goals,” the PM added.
Referring to the Iron Man Sardar Patel’s unwavering concern for internal security, he listed the steps taken in the last 9 years in this regard and how the challenges were being firmly met by depriving the forces of destruction with the success that they enjoyed earlier.
PM Modi stressed the need to remain vigilant against the attacks on the unity of the nation.
He also informed about a national competition on Sardar Patel on MyGov.