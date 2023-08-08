Article 370 hearing in SC | CJI praises Sheikh Abdullah's ‘vision in 1951’

Srinagar: During the hearing on the Article 370 in the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud Tuesday praised a speech of National Conference (NC) founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah for his foresightedness.

The CJI intervened when senior lawyer Kapil Sibal left some portions of Abdullah's speech in the constituent assembly unread, during the hearing against abrogation of Article 370 in the Supreme Court.

He himself read the speech and stated that Abdullah had a vision in 1951, which the world was talking about today.

Abdullah's role as a member of the Constituent Assembly of India and Constituent Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir came as part of the argument during the hearing of the case.

The CJI while referring to Abdullah's speech, termed him as visionary.