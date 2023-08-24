Article 370 judgement will end psychological duality of J&K residents: Tushar Mehta in SC

New Delhi: Commencing arguments on the Centre’s behalf, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta on Thursday said that the judgment of the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, going either way, will be ‘historic’ and would end the ‘psychological duality’ which existed in the minds of the residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Though, since inception of the Constitution, it (Jammu & Kashmir) became an integral and inalienable part of India. There remained a psychological duality, whether induced or otherwise, would end. Judgment going either way -- that position would end,” SG Mehta said.

He said that this ‘psychological duality’ resulted because of confusion arising out of the nature of Article 370 as to whether the special provision was temporary or permanent.