Article 370 repeal in J&K another example of Govt’s strong will: Rajnath Singh

SECURE BORDERS

He said India’s borders were “fully secure” and asserted that surgical strikes conducted by India had broken the back of terrorists.

The defence minister said that whether it was the “standoff with China or any ill intentions from Pakistan”, Indian armed forces had been giving a “befitting reply”.

He said that India had led the world on issues like terrorism and had been successful in garnering support to eliminate the menace.

“Our borders are fully secure. Whether it was the standoff with China or ill intentions from Pakistan, our armed forces have been giving a befitting reply, whenever required. The surgical strikes against terrorism have broken the back of terrorists. A strong and clear message has gone to the world that India has the strength and it can strike (against terrorism) on its own soil, and if need be, on their (foreign) soil as well,” Singh said.

He said that this was the result of strong will of the government.

The defence minister emphasised that countries, which use terrorism as a tool, were well aware of the fact that India never harms anyone unnecessarily, nor does it spare anyone who tries to hurt its unity, integrity, and sovereignty.

“This is a conclave on rising India. And, the idea of rising India has been described differently by different people. Some economists see it as a rising economy of India, while some sociologists describe it as betterment in social living. Some political scientists term the political stability in the country and strengthening of democratic values as rising India,” he said. “However, some people speaking contrary to this too are also active, and for them, ‘democracy seems to be on the wane in India’, but such people are very few and far between.”

Singh said that from secure borders and self-reliance to a strong economy and transformed global image, India was rising as one of the “strongest countries” under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

VAJPAYEE’ VISION

He said that the government was carrying forward the vision of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, under whose leadership the nuclear test was conducted in Pokhran in 1998.

“Today, we are producing big missiles, tanks, weapons and ammunition on our land. This is also a result of a strong political will,” the defence minister said.

CONNECTING NORTHEAST

He also highlighted the government’s resolve towards the development of the Northeast region, saying that it had been ensured that the region, full of beauty and natural resources, was well connected with the heart of the country.

“The Northeast has come closer to Delhi and ‘dil’ (heart) of people due to the Centre’s efforts,” Singh said.

He said that there was an “unprecedented peace” in the Northeast, which had resulted in the withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA, from most areas.

PM WORKING ON 6G

The defence minister also outlined some of the achievements of the government in the last several years, and India’s vision for the future ahead.

“When 5G rollout in telecom is happening, our PM has started working on 6G,” he said. “The cheapest mobile data service in India. The reach of broadband connectivity from 20 percent in 2014 has grown to 80 percent now.”

RISING INDIA

Singh said India’s export had grown tremendously and even the record foreign direct investment was a “positive signal”.

“India’s time has come. This is rising India,” he said, adding today, there is a vibrant digital economy.

The defence minister credited bold approach and unwavering resolve of the government, which had ensured secured borders and battle-ready armed forces backed by a self-reliant defence industry.