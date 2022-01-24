Artificial glacier innovation gains popularity to solve Ladakh’s water crisis in summers

People in several areas of Kargil and Leh districts in Ladakh have started creating artificial glaciers in many areas to overcome water scarcity in summers.

The people of Khalamarpoo, Hundurmo, Chumikchan of Sankoo sub-division of Kargil in Ladakh Union Territory started making artificial glaciers with community involvement to create an Ice Stupa.

Besides solving the water crisis in the region, these inventive stupas have also become an important tourist attraction in Ladakh. " We face difficulties in summers when there are minimal water resources available for agriculture, thus over the years we have started creating artificial glaciers in many areas near to our fields that help us in irrigation during summer season for farming " Asgar Ali , a local from Kargil said.