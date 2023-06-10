Artificial Intelligence voice cloning scam | J&K yet to report any case

Srinagar: Artificial Intelligence (AI) cloning scams are creating ripples across the country, however, no such case has so far been reported from J&K even as Cyber Police Kashmir has urged people not to fall prey to the scammers.

On the other hand, like other parts of the country, J&K is seeing a surge in telephonic and online scams by adapting innovative ways.

AI technology is fueling a rise in online voice scams, with just three seconds of audio required to clone a person’s voice.

Also, AI brings incredible opportunities, but with any technology there is always the potential for it to be used maliciously in the wrong hands.