Artificial lake bursts in Ladakh

Srinagar: An artificial lake outburst near Rumbak area in Leh district of Ladakh on Sunday blocked the Indus river and prompted the authorities to sound alert.
"As per information received from CEO, DDMA Leh, there is an outburst of an artificial lake near Rumbak resulting in blockage of the Indus river and creating an artificial lake in the area. The artificial lake so formed may outburst anytime," an official said.
"The road approaching Rumbak, Zingchen, Yurutse and Rumchung has been cut off from the main road," the official said.
The authorities have further “put on alert official teams for any flood threat”.
Additional district magistrate Leh Sonam Chosjar who is also the CEO DDMA Leh told Greater Kashmir that they have “put on alert official teams for any eventuality in view of artificial lake outburst threat”, adding that local people living in nearby areas have been informed to take precautions.
He said that there has been some damage to crops and bridges but no loss of life has been reported. He said rescue teams have been sent to the areas for any evacuation operation.
The DDMA had issued an alert asking senior officers including chief engineer NHPC Nemo Basgo Project, sub-divisional magistrates of Liker and Khaltsi and Ladakh disaster response force to “stay alert and prepared for flooding in the Indus River”.
The population living downstream Nemoo was also asked to “prepare for flooding in the river”, officials said.