Artificial lake bursts in Ladakh

Srinagar: An artificial lake outburst near Rumbak area in Leh district of Ladakh on Sunday blocked the Indus river and prompted the authorities to sound alert.

"As per information received from CEO, DDMA Leh, there is an outburst of an artificial lake near Rumbak resulting in blockage of the Indus river and creating an artificial lake in the area. The artificial lake so formed may outburst anytime," an official said.

"The road approaching Rumbak, Zingchen, Yurutse and Rumchung has been cut off from the main road," the official said.

The authorities have further “put on alert official teams for any flood threat”.